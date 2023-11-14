England skipper Jos Buttler vows to learn from World Cup ‘mistakes’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

England skipper Jos Buttler vows to learn from World Cup ‘mistakes’

By Press Association
Jos Buttler has signalled his intention to remain as England captain (PA)
Jos Buttler has signalled his intention to remain as England captain (PA)

Jos Buttler has vowed to learn from his “mistakes” after returning home from England’s calamitous World Cup filled with “sadness and frustration”.

Pre-tournament predictions of the defending champions making a deep run in India went out of the window as England faltered alarmingly, losing six of their first seven matches – often by yawning margins.

Beating the Netherlands and Pakistan to secure a place in the 2025 Champions Trophy could not mask a hugely disappointing campaign and Buttler has accepted responsibility for his own shortcomings.

As well as averaging an underwhelming 15.33 with the bat, passing 30 just once in nine innings, the England captain’s decision-making, especially at the toss, and tactics came under the microscope.

Buttler wrote on Instagram on Tuesday: “Back home now and very much in reflection mode over an incredibly disappointing World Cup campaign.

“The last eight weeks couldn’t have gone less to plan and the overriding emotions of sadness and frustration still very much dominate my feelings.

“Ultimately we performed so far short of our capabilities and me more than anyone.

“I will let this be a great lesson from the mistakes I made and motivation in everything I do going forward.”

England won just three of nine matches at the World Cup (Mahesh Kumar A./AP)
England won just three of nine matches at the World Cup (Mahesh Kumar A./AP)

England’s 15-strong squad in India contained 11 players aged 30 or older and many of them have been omitted from the ODI portion of next month’s tour to the West Indies amid an expected reset.

Director of cricket Rob Key has thrown his backing behind Buttler and head coach Matthew Mott, the pair who orchestrated England’s T20 World Cup triumph in Australia just 12 months ago.

Buttler has already signalled his intention to oversee the rebuild and will use what has happened in recent weeks as fuel to the fire in future.

He added: “It won’t take me long for the feelings of excitement and determination to return and drive me forward every day.”