Derby knocked out of FA Cup by League Two Crewe

League Two Crewe came from behind to beat Derby 3-1 in their FA Cup first round replay at Pride Park.

Tom Barkhuizen gave Derby the lead but Crewe hit back through an Aaron Rowe double and a Mickey Demetriou header to deservedly go through.

Derby, who had scored twice late on to force a replay in the original tie, took the lead in the fourth minute when Lewis Billington lost out to Louie Sibley and he set up Barkhuizen to score from 12 yards.

But Crewe responded three minutes later through Rowe who fired a powerful 20-yard drive into the bottom right corner.

Rowe struck again in the 21st minute with a shot which took a big deflection to beat Joe Wildsmith, who had saved from Courtney Baker-Richardson seven minutes later.

Crewe goalkeeper Harvey Davies saved a James Collins header and tipped a Max Bird drive against the crossbar but the visitors were the better side and they scored again in the 65th minute.

Derby’s defence fell asleep at a corner and Demetriou headed past Wildsmith to book a second round home tie against Bristol Rovers.