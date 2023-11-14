Lenell John-Lewis scores twice to send York through

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lenell John-Lewis scores twice to send York through

By Press Association
York made it through to the second round (Mike Egerton/PA)
York made it through to the second round (Mike Egerton/PA)

York reached the FA Cup second round for the first time since 2010 as captain Lenell John-Lewis bagged a brace to see off Chester 2-1.

Visiting skipper George Glendon reduced the deficit for the National League North side, but it is the Minstermen who now go on to entertain 2013 Cup winners Wigan in a televised Friday night clash on December 1.

York started with purpose as Dipo Akinyemi fired past the near post just six seconds into the contest before John-Lewis opened the scoring in the fifth minute.

Poor away defending saw John-Lewis afforded the space to collect Scott Burgess’ right-wing corner at the near post before turning and firing past an exposed Will Stanway from two yards.

Chester only managed one effort during the opening 45 minutes, with David Stockdale keeping out a diagonal Adam Thomas drive.

After the break, ex-York midfielder Elliott Whitehouse stabbed wide of a gaping goal following a goalmouth scramble.

But the Minstermen doubled their advantage midway through the second period when Stanway misjudged a bouncing ball, leaving John-Lewis with an empty net to grab his second goal of the night.

The visitors rallied, though, with Declan Weeks forcing a fine save from Stockdale before Glendon went on to grab his team’s consolation, beating the ex-Fulham keeper with a composed 10-yard finish after 71
minutes.