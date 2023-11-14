Forest Green ease past Scarborough challenge to reach FA Cup second round

Forest Green secured their place in the second round of the FA Cup with a 5-2 victory over National League North side Scarborough.

Goals from Teddy Jenks, Kyle McAllister, Jamie Robson, Harvey Bunker and Tyrese Omotoye completed the win for the League Two strugglers.

The hosts took the lead in the fifth minute after a cross from Fankaty Dabo found its way to Jenks and his deflected effort went past Ryan Whitley in the Scarborough goal.

Troy Deeney won a penalty in the 18th minute which was converted into the top-right corner by McAllister.

Rovers went 3-0 ahead in the 30th minute when Robson tapped into an empty net.

It was 4-0 after 34 minutes as Bunker found the back of the net from a corner routine.

Scarborough got a goal back in the 41st minute through an effort from Alex Wiles that was out of reach for home goalkeeper James Belshaw.

Omotoye added a fifth in the 76th minute with a left-footed shot into the bottom corner before Michael Coulson grabbed a late consolation for the visitors.