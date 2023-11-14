York boss Neal Ardley: We found a way to win the game

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
York boss Neal Ardley: We found a way to win the game

By Press Association
Neal Ardley felt his team were hanging on (Adam Davy/PA)
York manager Neal Ardley admitted his team rode their luck to “hang on” for a 2-1 FA Cup first round replay victory over Chester.

Captain Lenell John-Lewis bagged a brace to put the hosts in the ascendancy midway through the second period but David Stockdale was required to make two fine saves either side of a 71st-minute George Glendon reply.

York survived to book a televised Friday night home clash with 2013 cup winners Wigan on December 1 but Ardley said: “We started the game really well and could have been a couple up but, at half-time, their manager had a shout at them and we knew they would up their game because it was a cup tie and they hadn’t laid a glove on us.

“We then didn’t adapt to their intensity and they came out on the front foot while we came out on the back foot.

“It became a proper cup tie and one team’s mentality was ‘let’s go for it’ and the other was ‘can we hang on?’, but we found a way to win, even though we didn’t manage the game well enough.”

Chester boss Calum McIntyre had mixed feelings at the final whistle – pride in his team’s efforts on the night and throughout this season’s competition, but disappointment at not progressing further and
pocketing a £100,000 windfall in prize money and TV revenue.

He said: “There were big rewards on offer and I am gutted we’ve missed out on that but very proud of my football team in this game and the whole cup run we’ve been on.

“We had York on the ropes and there was a moment at the end that we shared with the supporters that was special, when the effort of the players was recognised.

“In the end, It has taken two brilliant saves from a former Premier League keeper in both the original tie and this game to get York through to the next round.”