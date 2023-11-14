Neill Collins praises Barnsley attitude after their FA Cup replay win at Horsham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Neill Collins praises Barnsley attitude after their FA Cup replay win at Horsham

By Press Association
Neill Collins’ Barnsley secured FA Cup progress (Adam Davy/PA)
Neill Collins’ Barnsley secured FA Cup progress (Adam Davy/PA)

Barnsley manager Neill Collins praised the attitude of his side as they beat Horsham 3-0 in the FA Cup.

Three goals in less than half an hour – two from John McAtee including a chip – sent the League One side through to meet Sutton in the next round.

It was a much more thorough performance from the Oakwell side in the replay after they were held by the Isthmian League outfit in the first game, which left Collins content.

He said: “They came out and threw everything at us, but we should have added to our goal tally late on, we responded really well.

“It was a very professional job in the first half, we rectified things, tonight was a really good learning experience.

“The chip over the keeper was a real touch of class, it was a great, great goal from an individual perspective.”

A cross from Adam Phillips after three minutes was only parried by keeper Lewis Carey, and Nicky Cadden followed up from close range to open the scoring.

Barnsley looked assured and doubled their lead seven minutes later. Aiden Marsh crossed in from the byline, and McAtee was left unmarked in the area to power his shot past Carey.

The contest was all-but over after 27 minutes. A long ball from Jordan Williams found McAtee on the edge of the box, and with great touch he lobbed the onrushing Carey for his second of the evening – and the third for Barnsley.

Horsham manager Dominic Di Paola felt the first 10 minutes was critical for his team.

He said: “I’m gutted really. I think the first 10 minutes just killed us to be honest. We just didn’t come out well and they came out very sharp.

“You’ve got a mountain to climb. I’m just disappointed because I thought we played quite well.

“But I thought the boys were excellent. They gave everything they could.”