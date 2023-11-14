David Horseman pleased with fast start as Forest Green end Scarborough’s cup run

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

David Horseman pleased with fast start as Forest Green end Scarborough’s cup run

By Press Association
Forest Green are through to the second round of the FA Cup (Adam Davy/PA)
Forest Green are through to the second round of the FA Cup (Adam Davy/PA)

Forest Green boss David Horseman praised his side’s fast start as they avoided an FA Cup embarrassment by beating Scarborough 5-2 in their first round replay.

League Two strugglers Rovers took an emphatic 4-0 lead after 35 minutes thanks to goals from Teddy Jenks, Kyle McAllister, Jamie Robson and Harvey Bunker.

Alex Wiles pulled one back for the National League North visitors but Tyrese Omotoye added a fifth before a late consolation from Michael Coulson as the hosts set up a second-round trip to Blackpool.

Horseman said: “It is important that we started well.

“In these cup ties you have to try and impose yourself on it, especially as a higher-league team against a lower-league team.

“And the boys, like I said, they were up for it.”

Horseman was impressed by the visitors, who had been minutes away from winning the tie in the first meeting.

“I thought Scarborough were absolutely excellent and ran us all the way and kept pushing,” the Rovers boss added.

“I thought the players had to show a really professional attitude to get it done and some moments of real Football League quality.

“It is a shame that it was not (more goals), if I am being really honest. Luckily enough we got through at the moment as far as we know with no more injuries.”

Scarborough boss Jonathan Greening, the former Manchester United and West Brom midfielder, was disappointed his side’s slow start ended their cup hopes.

“I am disappointed we have not gone through, but also very proud of the players,” he said.

“We gave them a good game over the two ties.

“What killed us tonight was we did not start the game very well for 20 to 30 minutes.

“We knew it was going to be difficult, but we are all disappointed with the first 20 to 30 minutes.”