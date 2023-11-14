David Horseman pleased with fast start as Forest Green end Scarborough’s cup run

Forest Green boss David Horseman praised his side’s fast start as they avoided an FA Cup embarrassment by beating Scarborough 5-2 in their first round replay.

League Two strugglers Rovers took an emphatic 4-0 lead after 35 minutes thanks to goals from Teddy Jenks, Kyle McAllister, Jamie Robson and Harvey Bunker.

Alex Wiles pulled one back for the National League North visitors but Tyrese Omotoye added a fifth before a late consolation from Michael Coulson as the hosts set up a second-round trip to Blackpool.

Horseman said: “It is important that we started well.

“In these cup ties you have to try and impose yourself on it, especially as a higher-league team against a lower-league team.

“And the boys, like I said, they were up for it.”

Horseman was impressed by the visitors, who had been minutes away from winning the tie in the first meeting.

“I thought Scarborough were absolutely excellent and ran us all the way and kept pushing,” the Rovers boss added.

“I thought the players had to show a really professional attitude to get it done and some moments of real Football League quality.

“It is a shame that it was not (more goals), if I am being really honest. Luckily enough we got through at the moment as far as we know with no more injuries.”

Scarborough boss Jonathan Greening, the former Manchester United and West Brom midfielder, was disappointed his side’s slow start ended their cup hopes.

“I am disappointed we have not gone through, but also very proud of the players,” he said.

“We gave them a good game over the two ties.

“What killed us tonight was we did not start the game very well for 20 to 30 minutes.

“We knew it was going to be difficult, but we are all disappointed with the first 20 to 30 minutes.”