Scott Davies proud of his Slough players despite heavy cup defeat

Slough player-manager Scott Davies was proud of his players despite their 7-2 FA Cup first-round replay defeat at the hands of League Two opponents Grimsby.

For an hour of the game the Rebels were well in the tie at Blundell Park, but once the Mariners were able to get back ahead, there was no looking back.

There was disappointment from Davies after the game that the cup run was over and that the game had ended in such a fashion, but he also spoke with pride as he reflected on his team’s journey.

He said: “I’m extremely proud of how far we’ve come – Hayes and Yeading, Salisbury, Ebbsfleet and then taking Grimsby to a replay.

“For 60 minutes I didn’t think there was much in the game, but the manner of the defeat in the end looks bad.

“I don’t think the final score represents the performance. I think, for the first 20 minutes of the second half, we were absolutely brilliant and I thought the goal was going to come and when we didn’t get it, it is obviously a big disappointment.

“I’m immensely proud of lads still but I was disappointed in the manner of some of the goals we conceded because I think there were a few of us that gave up.

“There was emotion in the end in knowing the cup run was over and that bled in towards the end of the game.”

For Grimsby, the search for a complete performance goes on for interim bosses Shaun Pearson and Ben Davies, but back-to-back victories is a good response to their poor display in the first game against Slough.

Pearson said: “That was probably the least one-sided 7-2 ever. It was a really tough challenge, but we knew it would be going into the game anyway because Slough have been on a good run of scoring goals.

“We know from last season from being on the underdog side of these types of games that it’s not always easy as the bigger team to go out and win, but we’re pleased to win in the end.

“We’re pleased with a lot of things – the fact we’ve scored seven goals is obviously the big positive and some of our attacking play was brilliant.

“We didn’t have control of the game at the start of the second half but we put bodies on the line and that’s what you have to do sometimes.”