Lee Bell celebrates ‘brilliant night’ as Crewe dump Derby out of FA Cup

By Press Association
Lee Bell’s Crewe stunned Derby in the FA Cup (Simon Marper/PA)
Lee Bell’s Crewe stunned Derby in the FA Cup (Simon Marper/PA)

Crewe head coach Lee Bell said his side’s 3-1 FA Cup first round replay win at Derby has capped off one of the proudest times of his career.

Bell saw his high-flying League Two side go behind early but hit back to outplay their League One opponents and deservedly book a home tie against Bristol Rovers.

Derby had scored two late goals at Crewe to set up a replay at Pride Park and it looked good for the hosts when Tom Barkhuizen scored in the fourth minute.

But Aaron Rowe’s brace turned the game around before Mickey Demetriou headed in to seal Crewe a fifth win in their last seven matches in all competitions.

Bell said: “It’s a really brilliant night for the football club. I’m proud to be part of it and I’m so proud of the players.

“I thought it was right that they won the game, I thought the game plan was spot on and they executed it brilliantly, which is credit to them.

“I’ve said to the players that these last couple of weeks with the performances are probably the proudest time I’ve had in football, to be around these lads and the staff, so we are going to enjoy tonight.

“It is some achievement but I keep saying we’ve got good players at the club and it’s a really proud night. We’ve scored five goals against Derby in two games.”

Derby head coach Paul Warne felt his side lacked urgency in their play as they suffered an early exit from the competition.

“I just don’t think we had any ball speed in our game tonight, we had loads of the ball but we didn’t move it quick enough,” he said.

“When we had opportunities to go forward and get at them we took the easier option and went backwards.

“It looked like they had more in them, that’s probably the nicest way to put it.

“We had plenty of opportunities to get a second goal but tonight we looked a little bit toothless.

“We looked a little bit leggy, I think it’s fair to say, and too many of the players weren’t on song, we didn’t have enough top performers to win a game.

“We didn’t have enough good performances to beat a well-organised, well-drilled, well-coached team in Crewe and congratulations to them, I thought they were very good.”