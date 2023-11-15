Ross County sack manager Malky Mackay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Ross County sack manager Malky Mackay

By Press Association
Ross County have sacked Malky Mackay (Steve Welsh/PA)
Ross County have sacked Malky Mackay (Steve Welsh/PA)

Ross County have taken the shock decision to sack Malky Mackay as manager.

The Staggies have gone nine games without a win and slipped to 11th place in the cinch Premiership with Saturday’s 1-0 defeat by St Johnstone in Perth.

However, their recent run includes draws away to Dundee, Motherwell and Hibernian in their past five games, as well as a defeat to Celtic, and only two points separate the bottom five.

A club statement announced that County had “parted company” with former Watford, Cardiff and Wigan manager Mackay.

It added: “Malky joined the club in the summer of 2021 and had great success in leading the team to a top six finish and a manager of the year nomination in his first season.

“His determination and drive to succeed was a contributing factor in saving Ross County from relegation at end of season 2022/23 with the now historic penalty shoot-out play-off win against Partick Thistle in Dingwall.

“But, after a meeting between Malky, chairman Roy MacGregor and CEO Steven Ferguson, the club have decided that a change is now required.”

MacGregor said: “Malky has brought so much more to the club and the wider staff than just football management.

“The board would like to put on record our thanks for his contribution over the last two and a half years and wish him all the best in the next chapter of his career.”