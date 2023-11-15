Ex-Chelsea keeper Petr Cech joins Belfast Giants as ‘temporary emergency cover’

Former Chelsea goalkeeper Petr Cech has joined Elite Ice Hockey outfit Belfast Giants on a temporary loan.

The 41-year-old, who retired from football in 2019, joins on a short-term deal as “temporary emergency cover” from Oxford City Stars of the National Ice Hockey League South Division One.

Giants head coach Adam Keefe said in a statement: “We’re very appreciative of the support of both the Oxford City Stars and Petr himself.

📣 𝐑𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞 👀 The Stena Line Belfast Giants can confirm that legendary Premier League goalkeeper and current @OxfordCityStars netminder @PetrCech has joined the club on loan as temporary emergency cover. 🥅 📰 https://t.co/O1Jl7qxd4o 📸 William Cherry. pic.twitter.com/ezot6TsTPl — Belfast Giants (@BelfastGiants) November 15, 2023

“Petr is a highly decorated athlete, who knows what it takes to perform at the highest level, so his support during this loan period will be invaluable.”

Cech moved to England from Rennes in 2004 as one of the early signings of Chelsea’s Roman Abramovich era. He won four Premier League titles during 11 years at Stamford Bridge, as well as five FA Cups, three League Cups, the Champions League and the Europa League.

He signed for Arsenal in 2015 and played for the Gunners until hanging up his boots four years later, having made over 440 Premier League appearances in total. He also won 124 caps for the Czech Republic during a 14-year international career.