Richard Arnold steps down as Manchester United chief executive

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Richard Arnold steps down as Manchester United chief executive

By Press Association
Richard Arnold has decided to step down as chief executive of Manchester United (Nick Potts/PA)
Richard Arnold has decided to step down as chief executive of Manchester United (Nick Potts/PA)

Richard Arnold is stepping down as Manchester United chief executive after less than two years in the job, with Patrick Stewart taking interim control as a permanent successor is sought.

Arnold has been with the Premier League club since 2007, working as commercial director before becoming group managing director in 2013.

The departure of executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward saw him take up the role of chief executive in February 2022, but United have confirmed he is leaving his post.

Stewart, the club’s legal officer and general counsel, is stepping up as interim CEO at Old Trafford.

United said in a statement: “Richard Arnold has decided to step down as Chief Executive of Manchester United after 16 years with the club.

“Patrick Stewart will take over as interim CEO, in addition to his existing role as General Counsel, with Richard continuing to provide transitional support until the end of December.

“A search process will be carried out for a new permanent CEO.”

The development comes as Sir Jim Ratcliffe edges closer to becoming minority shareholder of United.

Ratcliffe’s Ineos group is expected to pay in the region of £1.25billion for a 25 per cent stake in the Old Trafford club, while also acquiring significant control over footballing operations.

Manchester United Takeover
Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s Ineos group is expected to pay in the region of £1.25billion for a 25 per cent stake in United (PA)

PA understands no announcement about that deal is expected on Wednesday.

Sources close to Ineos indicated they were not involved in Arnold’s departure, but it seems likely that further change will be afoot once the deal is signed.

The 52-year-old outgoing chief executive said: “It has been an incredible privilege to serve this great football club for the past 16 years.

“Through highs and lows, the constant has been the dedication of our employees and fans.

“I would like to thank all of them for their loyalty and commitment, and wish everyone associated with the club the very best for the future.”

Arnold has had a lot to deal with during his short time in the post and was criticised for his handling of the Mason Greenwood situation.

United executive co-chairman Joel Glazer said: “I would like to thank Richard for his outstanding service to Manchester United over the past 16 years, and wish him all the best for his future endeavours.

“We are fortunate to be able to call on the deep knowledge and experience of Patrick Stewart to provide interim stability and continuity as we embark on a search for a new permanent CEO.”

Stewart has worked for United since 2006 and is seen as a safe pair of hands as the ownership identify Arnold’s long-term successor.

The interim chief executive said: “Together with my leadership team colleagues, my job will be to ensure that the club’s foundations remain stable while we embrace changes that can make us stronger over the long term, on and off the pitch, and to support the search for a new permanent CEO.”

United sit sixth in the Premier League under Erik ten Hag, whose side are out of the Carabao Cup and facing a fight to make the Champions League knockout phase with two group matches remaining.