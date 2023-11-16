Wembley prepares to honour Sir Bobby Charlton

Wembley will remember Sir Bobby Charlton when Gareth Southgate’s England side play their first match since the 1966 World Cup winner’s death.

Heartfelt tributes have poured in since the jewel in the crown for club and country died at the age of 86 on October 21.

Charlton’s funeral was held at Manchester Cathedral on Monday and further tributes will be paid when England host Malta in a Euro 2024 qualifier at Wembley on Friday evening.

There will be a crowd mosaic and video celebrating the Manchester United and England great’s life before a pre-match ceremony and period of applause.

Gareth Southgate attended Sir Bobby Charlton’s funeral on Monday (Andy Kelvin/PA).

Players will wear black armbands in tribute to a man who left an indelible mark on the sport.

England boss Southgate attended the funeral and last week said the Malta match would be a “celebration of life” that Charlton “absolutely deserves”.

“I think he is respected around the world and clearly our greatest ever player when you think of not only the World Cup, but also winning the European Cup and everything he did at club level,” Southgate said. “Very sad.

“We were fortunate to have met him a few times and incredibly humble, so our condolences with all his family.”