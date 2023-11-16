Scott McTominay brands behaviour of Georgia players ‘a disgrace’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Scott McTominay brands behaviour of Georgia players ‘a disgrace’

By Press Association
Scott McTominay argues with Georgia’s Budu Zivzivadze (Tamuna Kulumbegashvili/AP)
Scott McTominay argues with Georgia’s Budu Zivzivadze (Tamuna Kulumbegashvili/AP)

Scotland midfielder Scott McTominay branded Georgia’s players “babies” following a feisty 2-2 draw in Tbilisi.

Despite Scotland having sealed their Euro 2024 place and Georgia consigned to the play-offs, there was a real competitive edge to the qualifier, with three players booked on each side.

McTominay was involved in one of several flashpoints when he pushed Giorgi Kochorashvili to the ground after the Georgia midfielder was booked for scything him down and then tried to pull the Manchester United player up.

Several Georgia players went down for lengthy treatment and the time added on came back to bite the hosts when Lawrence Shankland headed a stoppage-time equaliser.

Georgia v Scotland
Georgia’s Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, left, fights for the ball with Scotland’s Scott McTominay (Tamuna Kulumbegashvili/AP)

McTominay told Viaplay Sports: “Every game at this level is big and obviously they’ve got some really good players, but the way they were acting on the pitch I thought was a disgrace in terms of provoking the referee and it’s not the way it should go, but anyway that’s football.

“They should do something about people pretending they’re injured when they’re not.

“It’s a difficult one to call, but rolling around crying like babies is not football and we just wanted to get on with the game and play and do our best to try and win, whereas on the other side they were provoking the referee a lot.”

McTominay, who scored his seventh Euro 2024 qualifying goal to equalise just after the break, added: “There’s some disappointed heads in the dressing room, but I think it’s something we can build on, coming back twice.”

Late call-up Shankland, who replaced Che Adams in the squad, headed home from fellow substitute Stuart Armstrong’s cross.

“Obviously we were chasing the game that late and the gaffer opted to throw me on,” the Hearts striker said.

“There was quite a lot of pressure on their box when I came on, so it was just about being in and around the goal hoping for a chance to come and thankfully Stu’s hung a good ball up at the back and I’ve managed to attack it well.

“I think maybe me and (John) McGinn were going to the back post and thankfully I just managed to get above the defender.”

Half-time replacements Kenny McLean and Lewis Ferguson also made an impact as Steve Clarke’s side improved after a slack first half.

Shankland said: “I think the gaffer identified his problem at half-time and made a couple of changes. Just a few tweaks and things improved in the second half.

“We started the second half really well but conceded the second goal. From then on there was a lot of pressure in their box and we managed to get an equaliser which was important.”