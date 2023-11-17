Toto Wolff angrily rejects ‘black eye for F1’ questions after chaos in Las Vegas

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Toto Wolff angrily rejects ‘black eye for F1’ questions after chaos in Las Vegas

By Press Association
Toto Wolff defended the shambolic start to this weekend’s Las Vegas Grand Prix (David Davies/PA)
Mercedes boss Toto Wolff lost his cool in a wild and chaotic defence of the shambolic start to this weekend’s Las Vegas Grand Prix.

On Formula One’s much-anticipated return to Sin City after more than 40 years away, opening practice was scrapped with just eight minutes on the clock when Carlos Sainz’s Ferrari was damaged by a drain cover at 210mph.

Second practice was delayed by two and a half hours as repairs were carried out. The running then took place in front of empty grandstands after disgruntled spectators were ejected to comply with local employment laws.

Carlos Sainz inspects his Ferrari
Carlos Sainz’s Ferrari was struck by a drain cover at 210mph (Nick Didlick/AP)

However, Wolff – whose position at Mercedes is under scrutiny following his team’s abysmal performance at the last round in Brazil – elected to fight Formula One’s corner.

“This is not a black eye (for F1),” said the Mercedes team principal. “This is nothing.

“It is Thursday night. We have one practice session that we are not doing. They are going to seal the drain covers and nobody will talk about that tomorrow.”

A journalist described Wolff’s comments as “absolute rubbish”, leading the Austrian, 51, to hit back: “Did you ask the question? It’s completely ridiculous, completely ridiculous.

“How can you even dare to talk badly about an event that sets the new standard? You’re speaking about a f****** drain cover that’s been undone, and that has happened in F1 before.

“It is first practice. Give credit to the people that have set up this Grand Prix, and that have made the sport much bigger than it ever was.

“(F1’s owners’) Liberty Media have done an awesome job, and just because a drain cover has become undone, we shouldn’t be moaning.

“We need to analyse how we can make sure that this doesn’t happen again. But sitting here talking about a black eye for the sport on a Thursday evening… nobody watches that in European time anyway.”