Liverpool fly Luis Diaz’s parents to UK for Christmas with son after kidnapping

By Press Association
The parents and family of Liverpool’s Luis Diaz have been flown to Merseyside after their recent kidnap ordeal (Ivan Valencia/AP)
The parents and family of Liverpool's Luis Diaz have been flown to Merseyside after their recent kidnap ordeal (Ivan Valencia/AP)

Liverpool have flown Luis Diaz’s parents to Merseyside so they can spend Christmas with their son after their recent kidnapping ordeal.

Cilenis Marulanda was freed almost immediately after being taken by guerrilla group the National Liberation Army earlier this month but father Luis Manuel was held captive for 12 days until being released late last week.

Diaz was reunited with his parents when he returned to Colombia for international duty and the pair were in the crowd to see their son score both goals in an emotional 2-1 victory at home to Brazil on Thursday.

Cinelis Marulanda and Luis Manuel Diaz
Luis Diaz's parents Cinelis Marulanda and Luis Manuel Diaz have been flown to Merseyside by Liverpool (Ivan Valencia/AP)

The PA news agency understands that following the game Liverpool paid for a private jet, for security reasons and to help manage the family’s trauma, to bring Diaz’s parents and wider family to Merseyside so they could spend an extended period of time together.

Their plane was scheduled to land at Liverpool’s John Lennon Airport early on Saturday morning.

Since Diaz’s parents were kidnapped, the club have endeavoured to provide the best possible support, with manager Jurgen Klopp allowing Diaz compassionate leave and leaving decisions about when he trained and was available for selection entirely up to the player, in keeping with the family values they believe are vital to the club’s ethos.

Diaz will rejoin his family in Liverpool when he returns from international duty after their match in Paraguay on Tuesday.

Luis Diaz displaying a message of support for his father on his shirt
Liverpool winger Luis Diaz is to be joined by his parents for Christmas on Merseyside after their kidnapping ordeal this month (Zac Goodwin/PA)

He will be on a flight with the club’s other South American players Alisson Becker, who was beaten twice by his club-mate in their game in Barranquilla in the far north of Colombia, Alexis Mac Allister and Darwin Nunez – who faced each other in Argentina’s 2-1 defeat by Uruguay – in a plane jointly chartered by a number of Premier League clubs to return their players home as expediently as possible.

Liverpool head to Manchester City in a top-of-the-table clash at the Etihad Stadium next Saturday lunchtime.