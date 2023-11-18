Notts County hold on to beat Bradford and end two-match losing run

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Notts County hold on to beat Bradford and end two-match losing run

By Press Association
Notts County ran riot in the first half at Meadow Lane (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Notts County ran riot in the first half at Meadow Lane (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Notts County survived a second-half comeback to beat Bradford 4-2 and get their League Two promotion drive back on track.

County produced a storming first-half display with David McGoldrick and Dan Crowley netting either side of Macaulay Langstaff’s brace, but a Richard Brindley own goal and Jamie Walker strike gave the hosts a nervy finish.

The deadlock was broken in the first five minutes when McGoldrick finished off a neat move down the right before Langstaff fortuitously doubled the hosts’ advantage after deflecting John Bostock’s goal-bound effort home.

He scored his second six minutes later after being slipped in by Crowley, who then made it 4-0 with a fine curling effort.

But the visitors came out fighting in the second half.

Alex Gilliead’s strike deflected off Brindley to reduce the deficit, before Walker fired beyond Sam Slocombe to set up a tense ending.

Langstaff almost completed his hat-trick late on, with visiting striker Andy Cook also seeing a header saved on the line, as County ended a two-match losing streak and kept Graham Alexander waiting for his first win as Bradford boss.