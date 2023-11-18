Luke Williams says Magpies still adapting to league after ‘game of two halves’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Luke Williams says Magpies still adapting to league after ‘game of two halves’

By Press Association
Notts County boss Luke Williams saw his side beat Bradford 4-2 (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Notts County boss Luke Williams saw his side beat Bradford 4-2 (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Notts County boss Luke Williams said his promoted side still need to adapt to League Two after seeing them “fall off the edge of a cliff” during the second half of their 4-2 home win over Bradford.

County looked to be cruising to victory after a superb first-half display saw them score four unanswered goals through a brace from Macaulay Langstaff in between efforts from David McGoldrick and Dan Crowley.

However, the Magpies were unable to replicate that performance after the break and Bradford halved the deficit through Richard Brindley’s own goal and Jamie Walker’s strike with 15 minutes left.

The visitors could not get any closer as the hosts held on for a 4-2 win that keeps them up amongst the leaders in the division, but Williams was left with plenty of food for thought.

He said: “It was a game of two halves, exactly that.

“The first half as good as we were, we were equally poor in the second at times. I thoroughly enjoyed the first half and I think that was us playing football how I want us to play and the vision that I have for the team – they were breathtaking at times.

“In the end, on the balance of things we are worthy of the win, but only just.

“The first action (in second half) is ridiculous; we gave the ball away on the halfway line which sets up the counter-attack which sets the tone and then we’re sloppy. We’re missing intensity and the awareness is not there anymore – people were getting the ball pinched off them.

“They caused us so many problems for a side that were 4-0 down. We should have been able to cope with that better, but we didn’t.

“Too many times we’ve been 3-0 up at half-time and we know we deserve to be because we played well, so then to fall off the edge of a cliff in that way is something we are continuing to work on.

“I believe that we need a period of time to adapt to the level and we haven’t. It might look like we have with the way we play in the first half, but 45 minutes is not a game of football.”

Bradford boss Graham Alexander bemoaned his side’s display in the opening 45 minutes, accepting some of the blame falls on him for his tactical approach to the game.

“We were nowhere near good enough in the first half and the scoreline suggests that. We were too passive so I will take a share of the blame in that first-half performance,” he said.

“I was thinking to try and set up to be more compact but that wasn’t the case, Notts County were able to cut us open several times, but we had opportunities to score in the first half.

“That would have given us some encouragement to be aggressive and change the momentum in the first half if we took those opportunities.

“We understood that coming back from 4-0 down was going to be a huge task, we had to go out and win the second half. We took risks, were on the front foot, the players responded in the way I thought they would. We showed that we have the right mentality but it’s about showing that game plan from minute one.

“I just thought those two goals in the first half put doubt in our players minds, and instead of taking one step forward, we took one step back in nearly every action.

“You can’t play like that against any team, let alone Notts County. But in the second half we had less respect and backed ourselves more and we had the opportunity to get something out of the game.”