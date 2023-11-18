Tom Eastman goal gives Dagenham victory at rock bottom Kidderminster

Kidderminster remain bottom of the National League after a 1-0 home defeat to Dagenham.

Tom Eastman netted the winner – his second goal in as many matches – in the 82nd minute.

The hosts had the best chance of the first half when Amari Morgan-Smith found Bailey Hobson inside the area and his shot was well saved by Elliot Justham.

Jake Hessenthaler missed a great opportunity for Dagenham, nodding over from eight yards, before Eastman powered in a header from a corner to secure Daggers’ third consecutive away win.