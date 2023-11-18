James Norwood’s second-half goal gives Oldham win against Woking

James Norwood’s second-half strike helped Oldham return to winning ways in the National League by beating managerless Woking 1-0 at the Laithwaite Community Stadium.

The 33-year-old striker produced a composed finish just past the hour mark after being played in by Devarn Green as the Latics snapped a three-game winless league run.

Dan Gardner nearly doubled Oldham’s lead five minutes later but his effort crashed against the underside of the crossbar.

Prior to Norwood breaking the deadlock, Woking goalkeeper Alexis Andre made several fine saves to deny Dan Ward, Norwood and Charlie Raglan.

Woking sacked manager Darren Sarll this week and put Ian Day in temporary charge after a run of seven defeats in nine games.

They went close early on when striker Dennon Lewis saw his fierce strike well saved by Oldham goalkeeper Matthew Hudson.