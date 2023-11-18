Stockport beat Colchester to equal League Two record with 12th successive win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stockport beat Colchester to equal League Two record with 12th successive win

By Press Association
Kyle Wootton (right) celebrates scoring their side’s first goal of the game against Colchester (Martin Rickett/PA)
Kyle Wootton (right) celebrates scoring their side’s first goal of the game against Colchester (Martin Rickett/PA)

Stockport claimed a record-equalling 12th consecutive victory in League Two after beating Colchester 2-0 at Edgeley Park.

Kyle Wootton put County ahead on the stroke of half-time and substitute Callum Camps added a second immediately after the break as Stockport matched the fourth-tier record for successive consecutive set by Luton in 2002.

The visitors, looking to continue their improved form which had brought them 10 points from their previous four games, sought to frustrate table-toppers County from the off.

And it was Colchester who had the first clear-cut chance of the match when they hit the woodwork through Samson Tovide just before the half-hour mark.

However, Stockport’s patience paid off in the 44th minute when a perfectly timed ball found Macauley Southam-Hales, whose shot was bundled over the line by Wootton to open the scoring.

The hosts, who saw their 13-match winning run in all competitions ended in midweek, then doubled their advantage straight after half-time when, with his first touch of the game, Camps saw his superb strike from a corner nestle in the back of the net.

Colchester had a great chance to get on the scoresheet with a ball across the face of the goal but Stockport keeper Ben Hinchcliffe denied them as County eased to a victory that leaves them six points clear at the summit.