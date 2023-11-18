Stockport beat Colchester to equal League Two record with 12th successive win

Stockport claimed a record-equalling 12th consecutive victory in League Two after beating Colchester 2-0 at Edgeley Park.

Kyle Wootton put County ahead on the stroke of half-time and substitute Callum Camps added a second immediately after the break as Stockport matched the fourth-tier record for successive consecutive set by Luton in 2002.

The visitors, looking to continue their improved form which had brought them 10 points from their previous four games, sought to frustrate table-toppers County from the off.

And it was Colchester who had the first clear-cut chance of the match when they hit the woodwork through Samson Tovide just before the half-hour mark.

However, Stockport’s patience paid off in the 44th minute when a perfectly timed ball found Macauley Southam-Hales, whose shot was bundled over the line by Wootton to open the scoring.

The hosts, who saw their 13-match winning run in all competitions ended in midweek, then doubled their advantage straight after half-time when, with his first touch of the game, Camps saw his superb strike from a corner nestle in the back of the net.

Colchester had a great chance to get on the scoresheet with a ball across the face of the goal but Stockport keeper Ben Hinchcliffe denied them as County eased to a victory that leaves them six points clear at the summit.