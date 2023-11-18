Hartlepool return to winning ways as boss John Askey defeats former club York By Press Association November 18 2023, 5.19pm Share Hartlepool return to winning ways as boss John Askey defeats former club York Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/sport/4816573/hartlepool-return-to-winning-ways-as-boss-john-askey-defeats-former-club-york/ Copy Link Hartlepool won at York (Mike Egerton/PA) Hartlepool boss John Askey claimed victory over his former side York as Pools ended a run of four matches without a win with a 3-1 victory. Jake Hastie fired the visitors ahead after six minutes, firing in after a strong run down the right. Askey’s side were 2-0 up after 15 minutes when Tom Crawford’s low strike found the bottom corner. Nicky Featherstone made it 3-0 five minutes after the break as Hartlepool put the game to bed. York, who are in the bottom four of the Vanarama National League, grabbed a late consolation through Tyler Cordner.