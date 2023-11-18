Barnet slip up as Stephen Wearne fires Gateshead to impressive win

Barnet missed the chance to close the gap on National League leaders Chesterfield after a 2-0 home defeat to fifth-placed Gateshead.

Stephen Wearne’s brace left the Bees five points behind the Spireites, who lost at Southend.

Gateshead opened the scoring two minutes into the second half through Wearne.

Despite missing from 20 yards earlier on, Wearne grabbed his second 20 minutes later, taking his tally to three in two games.