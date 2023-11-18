Tranmere end losing away run but are denied victory by late Sutton equaliser

Tranmere finally picked up a first away point of the season with a 1-1 draw at Sutton but were moments away from claiming all three.

Rovers took the lead through Ben Goodliffe’s first-half own goal and looked set to claim victory only for Matt Gray’s side to deny them with a late strike from defender Louis John.

Both goalkeepers were called in to early action at Gander Green Lane, Dean Bouzanis saving a low shot from Kristian Dennis and Luke McGee beating away Harry Beautyman’s header.

But it was Tranmere, a side who had lost all of their opening eight away games in League Two, who went in front when Rob Apter’s cross was diverted into his own net by Goodliffe.

As Sutton pushed for an equaliser Aiden O’Brien headed just wide, and the striker went even closer five minutes before the break when McGee came out to dive at Josh Coley’s feet outside the penalty area and O’Brien’s shot at the vacant goal hit the foot of the post.

It was then Tranmere’s turn to hit the woodwork as Dennis’ volley clipped the outside of the post.

There were few chances in the second half, the dangerous Apter going closest with a 25-yard shot that curled just wide.

But with two minutes to go Harry Smith met Christian N’Guessan’s corner with a powerful header which was blocked and John hammered in the rebound.