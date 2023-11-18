Dom Telford strikes against former club Crawley as in-form Barrow maintain unbeaten run

Dom Telford scored a second-half goal to earn in-form Barrow a 1-0 League Two victory against his former club Crawley.

Telford, who swapped Sussex for Cumbria last August, fired in his fourth goal in six games, just 33 seconds after the restart as Pete Wild’s side won for a fifth successive match in all competitions.

But Crawley believed the striker’s match-winner should have been disallowed for a foul on Will Wright by Emile Acquah early in the build-up.

Referee Seb Stockbridge ignored the protests and Barrow’s latest win cemented sixth place and protected their unbeaten record to eight games in League Two.

The Bluebirds should have been in front before the break. Acquah hit an upright and also missed a one-on-one with Luca Ashby-Hammond, while Elliot Newby also twice went close to breaking the deadlock.

Scott Lindsey’s visitors dominated possession but created fewer chances. However, Barrow were grateful to keeper Paul Farman saving from Klaidi Lolos and Kellan Gordon, who shot wide with just the keeper to beat a minute from time.