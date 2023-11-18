Nigel Clough delighted by Mansfield’s ‘brilliant’ unbeaten start to the season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Nigel Clough delighted by Mansfield’s ‘brilliant’ unbeaten start to the season

By Press Association
Mansfield boss Nigel Clough is delighted with his side’s unbeaten start to the season (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Mansfield boss Nigel Clough is delighted with his side’s unbeaten start to the season (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Mansfield manager Nigel Clough was delighted to see his side continue their unbeaten start to the Sky Bet League Two season after a 2-0 home victory over Newport.

A Davis Keillor-Dunn brace secured the Stags their fifth straight win during an unbeaten run which has stretched to 17 league matches.

Mansfield climbed to second in the table after the result, which a beaming Clough said: “To still be unbeaten is brilliant. That is 17 now – or 18 if you include last season.

“That is five wins in a row and we have to do that if you’re going to keep pace with the other sides up there you have to keep churning out the wins.

“It was a good solid three points and a clean sheet. These are the ones that are very important come the end of the season – and it wasn’t straightforward today.

“The Rhys Oates penalty miss was a huge point in the game as if we’d got the 2-0 lead after half an hour we’d maybe go on and win a bit more comfortably.

“They came back out for the second half and changed their tactics. They came at us rather than sitting back and they had a couple of moments in the second half as did we. So I was most pleased with the clean sheet.”

Keillor-Dunn gave Stags the ideal start as he swept home a loose ball in the box after just four minutes as the visitors struggled to clear an Oates cross.

Oates then won and missed a penalty in the 31st minute. Brought down by Scot Bennett, Oates’ low central spot-kick was saved by Nick Townsend.

But Townsend was beaten again after 51 minutes as Keillor-Dunn tucked away a cutting pass from George Maris and had several chances to complete a hat-trick.

The visitors did come into the game more after the break following a one-sided first half, but Stags defended superbly when needed.

Newport boss Graham Coughlan said: “The better team won. We don’t have any arguments with that. Fair play to them – we weren’t very good.

“We were poor with the ball and didn’t ask enough questions. We got a little bit of momentum in the second half, having changed our system a bit. That was the time we needed to score a goal and we didn’t.

“Probably the most disappointing thing is that we had the ball for both of their goals. We had good possession, but gave it away and turned it over too easily and quickly.

“When you do that against good teams you get punished – and we did get punished.

“I would have liked to see us pick up a goal and make it a nervy last 15-20 minutes. It might have been a different last part of the season.”