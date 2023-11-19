Kieran Trippier leaves England camp due to personal matter

Kieran Trippier has left the England camp due to a personal matter ahead of the Euro 2024 qualifier in North Macedonia.

Gareth Southgate’s side secured progress to next summer’s finals with two games to spare and Friday’s forgettable 2-0 win against Malta all but assured their spot among the top seeds in the December 2 draw.

England end their Euro 2024 qualification campaign and 2023 fixture calendar in Skopje on Monday night, when they will be unable to call upon Newcastle full-back Trippier.

22 players are out for today's session at @SpursOfficial's training ground ahead of our final #EURO2024 qualifier.@trippier2 has departed the #ThreeLions camp, owing to a personal matter and will not travel to North Macedonia. pic.twitter.com/jl01Gm8Sko — England (@England) November 19, 2023

The England account on X, formerly known as Twitter, said: “@trippier2 has departed the #ThreeLions camp, owing to a personal matter and will not travel to North Macedonia.”

Southgate has already been dealing with a string of an absentees and Trippier’s departure meant just 22 players trained during England’s final session on Sunday before flying out to Macedonia.

Southgate will be joined by Declan Rice at the press conference previewing the qualifier in Skopje.