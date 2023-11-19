Lando Norris expected to be fit for Abu Dhabi finale after Las Vegas crash

Lando Norris is expected to be fit for next weekend’s season-concluding race in Abu Dhabi after he was discharged from hospital following his crash in the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

The 24-year-old British driver was transported to University Medical Centre – four miles east of the Las Vegas Strip – after his 180mph shunt on the third lap.

Norris lost control of his McLaren through Turn 11 before thudding backwards into the concrete wall.

LANDO NORRIS CRASHES OUT! 😯 Lando loses the back end of the car and hits the wall, a safety car has been deployed 👇 pic.twitter.com/z3Sscej6fs — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) November 19, 2023

Norris was then a passenger as his machine bounced off the tyre wall before skidding sideways along the track – narrowly avoiding his team-mate Oscar Piastri – and then slamming head-on into the Armco at Turn 12.

Norris’ car was wrecked in the high-speed smash, and he appeared to be winded as he breathlessly reported he was “all good” over the radio.

Norris emerged from his cockpit before making his way to the medical car. He was subsequently transferred to hospital for “precautionary investigations”.

Norris was able to return to the paddock in the early hours of Sunday morning, with McLaren confident he will be given the green light by the FIA’s medical team for the race in Abu Dhabi.

“An unfortunate end to our Las Vegas GP weekend,” said Norris in McLaren’s post-race press release. “I just bottomed out on the restart, lost the rear and hit the wall.

“Not the way we wanted the weekend to end. Big thanks go to the medical staff for checking me over, and to the team for the work they’ll now put in on the car. One week to reset and go again for the season finale in Abu Dhabi.”

McLaren team principal Andrea Stella added: “The most important thing today is that Lando is in good condition after what looked like a scary accident in a very fast section of this circuit.”