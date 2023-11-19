Novak Djokovic secures ‘very special’ record-breaking seventh ATP Finals crown

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Novak Djokovic secures ‘very special’ record-breaking seventh ATP Finals crown

By Press Association
Serbia’s Novak Djokovic celebrates after winning the singles final in the ATP World Tour Finals in Turin (Antonio Calanni/AP)
Serbia’s Novak Djokovic celebrates after winning the singles final in the ATP World Tour Finals in Turin (Antonio Calanni/AP)

Novak Djokovic emphatically gained revenge over Jannik Sinner to win a record-breaking seventh ATP Finals crown in Turin.

Five days after losing to Sinner in the group stage, Djokovic was in ruthless form from the outset as he lost just two points on serve in winning the opening set 6-3 in 38 minutes.

The world number then raced into a 2-0 lead in the second before Sinner saved three break points in the third game to bring the contest to life.

Serbia’s Novak Djokovic returns the ball to Italy’s Jannik Sinner at the ATP Finals in Turin (Antonio Calanni/AP)

Roared on by the partisan crowd, Sinner finally got to grips with the Djokovic serve and forged two break points in the sixth game, only for the Serbian to save both and maintain his advantage.

Sinner held serve in a marathon seventh game but, after Djokovic did likewise to lead 5-3, the match ended on an anticlimactic note with a Sinner double fault.

“It’s very special,” Djokovic, who had shared the record of six titles with Roger Federer, said on Amazon Prime. “One of the best seasons I’ve had in my life no doubt.

“To crown it with a win against the hometown hero Jannik, who’s played amazing tennis this week, it’s phenomenal.

“I’m very proud of the performances these last two days against (Carlos) Alcaraz and Sinner, probably the best two players in the world next to me and (Daniil) Medvedev at the moment.

“The way they have been playing I had to step it up, I had to win the matches and not wait for them to hand me the victory and that’s what I’ve done.

“I played tactically different today than in the group stages against Jannik and just overall a phenomenal week.”

Earlier on Sunday, Britain’s Joe Salisbury and American partner Rajeev Ram had successfully defended their doubles title with victory over Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos.

Rajeev Ram, right, and partner Joe Salisbury celebrate after winning the doubles final in the ATP World Tour Finals in Turin (Antonio Calanni/AP)

Salisbury and Ram won 6-3 6-4 in 69 minutes to extend their winning streak in Turin to 10 matches.

“I think we’ve got better throughout the week,” Salisbury said. “I think that was our best match, maybe along with the semi-final yesterday.

“I think we’ve served well and not got broken many times. We did that really well and managed to take the few chances we had today. I think we got a little bit of luck as well, but it seems like we get it in this place.”