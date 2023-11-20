Football rumours: West Ham plan Dominic Solanke move

What the papers say

West Ham are reportedly still interested in Bournemouth striker Dominic Solanke. The Mirror claims the Hammers are planning to bid again for the 26-year-old striker in January after seeing an approach in the summer rejected.

Leroy Sane, 27, is not thinking about a potential move from Bayern Munich, according to the Metro. The Germany forward has been linked with Liverpool and a return to Manchester City.

Bayern Munich’s Leroy Sane (PA)

England forward Ivan Toney is unsure about his future amid interest from Arsenal and Chelsea, according to the Sun. The paper claims the 27-year-old feels he has a debt to repay at Brentford after his ban for breaching gambling rules and is torn on leaving in January.

David De Gea’s next step after leaving Manchester United in the summer remains unclear. The Star says Inter Miami are among the clubs keen on the former Spain goalkeeper, 33, while the Sun reports he has turned down a lucrative move to Al-Nassr.

Social media round-up

🔴🇸🇦 Bruno Fernandes on Saudi bids: “I’m happy where I am, I’m focused on Man United”. “I don't look at rumors and also I don't pay attention to them. Today, it's very easy to spread rumors in the press. I prefer to concentrate on my goals”. pic.twitter.com/XC8aws4JOD — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 19, 2023

Arsenal ‘set to beat Real Madrid to signing of Dusan Vlahovic’ as they plot January transfer for Juventus starhttps://t.co/cQDm9FjZQahttps://t.co/cQDm9FjZQa — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) November 19, 2023

Players to watch

Roma’s Chris Smalling (PA)

Chris Smalling: The former England defender, 33, will be available for a move from Roma in January according to Gazzetta dello Sport.

Hugo Ekitike: Paris St-Germain’s French striker, 21, could be a target for Newcastle in January, reports Football Insider.