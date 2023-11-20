Rob Page: Wales not entertaining Euro 2024 play-off talk before Turkey qualifier

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Rob Page: Wales not entertaining Euro 2024 play-off talk before Turkey qualifier

By Press Association
Manager Rob Page says Wales have dismissed talk of the Euro 2024 play-offs ahead of their final qualifier (David Davies/PA)
Manager Rob Page says Wales have dismissed talk of the Euro 2024 play-offs ahead of their final qualifier (David Davies/PA)

Rob Page says Wales are not entertaining any play-off talk with their full focus on beating Turkey and qualifying automatically for Euro 2024.

Wales must overcome Turkey in their final qualifier on Tuesday and hope Croatia do not beat Armenia in order to secure a top-two spot in Group D.

The Dragons are guaranteed a play-off place in March but it is not a route Wales want to tread, with Page and Ian Mitchell, head of performance psychology, addressing the topic with the players ahead of the sell-out Cardiff City Stadium clash.

Wales Training Session – Vale Resort – Monday November 20th
Wales players training on Monday ahead of their vital Euro 2024 qualifier against Turkey (David Davies/PA)

Page said: “We’re having no talk of play-offs. If we’re talking play-offs, we may as well call the game off on Tuesday. That’s our mentality and attitude.

“We’re fully focused on the job we’ve got and we don’t want any regrets when that final whistle goes.

“We were aware that (play-offs) would be the talking point because of the disappointment of the Armenia game.

“I addressed that at a meeting with the players and I got Mitch to speak about it as well.

“We’re not admitting defeat and thinking ‘why not?’ because potentially we can qualify if the other result goes our way.

“What I don’t want to do is walk off at the end of the game, the result’s gone for us, and we could have taken charge of it.”

Wales had automatic qualification in their own hands before Saturday’s 1-1 draw in Armenia when Page’s side were perhaps fortunate to return home with a point.

Croatia took advantage by winning 2-0 in Latvia to move into second spot behind already-qualified Turkey.

Page suggested that he would be kept informed of events in the Croatia game in Zagreb on Tuesday as Wales seek to bounce back from their disappointing weekend performance.

Luton defender Tom Lockyer is expected to replace the suspended Chris Mepham and make his first competitive appearance since September 2021.

Wales Training Session – Vale Resort – Monday November 20th
Defender Tom Lockyer is set to make his first Wales start for over two years against Turkey (David Davies/PA)

Brennan Johnson and Daniel James could also return to sharpen up the attack against opponents who beat Wales 2-0 in June and warmed up for their trip to Cardiff by beating Germany 3-2 in a Berlin friendly on Saturday.

Page said: “What we do need, from minute one, is energy.

“Off the back of (Turkey’s) result against Germany and the threat they pose, we have to have energy in that team.

“This is the first time in a while that we’ve had two competitive games in quick succession.

“We’re not blessed with a pool of players coming in that are not playing too much domestically.

Wales Press Conference – Vale Resort – Monday November 20th
Captain Ben Davies says there is no panic in the Wales camp after Saturday’s draw in Armenia took automatic qualification out of their hands (David Davies/PA)

“There potentially could be changes, or at least coming off the bench and having an impact.”

Wales are attempting to make a fourth major tournament in five and qualified for the last two – Euro 2020 and the 2022 World Cup – on emotion-charged nights at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Skipper Ben Davies said: “We’ve put in some amazing performances in Cardiff over the years, and we’ve had some special nights there.

“We’re not panicking as a group, we still have a chance. Our job is pretty simple, we have to win our game.

“Playing in major tournaments for your country is the pinnacle and that dream is still there.”