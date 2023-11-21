Football rumours: Arsenal rekindle interest in Douglas Luiz move

What the papers say

Arsenal’s attentions are again turning to Douglas Luiz, 25, as Mikel Arteta looks to strengthen his midfield options. The Daily Mirror reports Arsenal are expected to make a fresh bid for the Brazilian in January.

Brazilian Marcos Leonardo is expected to spark interest after his agent said he is keen on leaving Santos in January. The Evening Standard reports Arsenal and Manchester United are among the potential suitors for the 20=year-old forward.

PSG’s Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring (PA)

Kylian Mbappe believes “there will be time to talk” about his future at Paris St-Germain, according to the Daily Mail, via Telefoot. The France forward, 24, has been the subject of increased speculation as his contract enters its final few months.

Jadon Sancho’s path out of Manchester United could be helped by Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s imminent investment in the club. The Daily Mirror reports the England winger, 23, is a target of Juventus whose former chief executive Jean-Claude Blanc now works for the Ineos boss and is tipped for a similar role at Old Trafford.

Social media round-up

⚪️ David Alaba on potential return to Bayern: “I'm not thinking that far ahead. I feel very comfortable in Madrid”. “I like Real Madrid and I have very clear goals. My thoughts are not anywhere else”. pic.twitter.com/wA1iyOYmZ6 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 20, 2023

Chelsea flop Timo Werner lined up for shock Real Madrid transfer as Spanish giants look to replace injured Vinicius Jrhttps://t.co/cDjKbe8VWPhttps://t.co/cDjKbe8VWP — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) November 20, 2023

Players to watch

Manchester United’s Raphael Varane (PA)

Raphael Varane: Bayern Munich are interested in a January move for the Manchester United defender, 30, according to the Daily Mirror via Sky Sport Germany.

Joao Neves: Benfica have no plans to sell the Portuguese midfielder, 19, despite interest from Manchester United, reports Fabrizio Romano.