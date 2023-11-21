Aaron Ramsdale too good to be number two at Arsenal – David Seaman

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aaron Ramsdale too good to be number two at Arsenal – David Seaman

By Press Association
David Seaman believes Aaron Ramsdale (right) is “too good to be a number two” to David Raya (Victoria Jones/PA)
David Seaman believes Aaron Ramsdale (right) is "too good to be a number two" to David Raya (Victoria Jones/PA)

Former Arsenal goalkeeper David Seaman believes Aaron Ramsdale “is too good to be a number two” for the Gunners.

Ramsdale started the Community Shield and Arsenal’s first four Premier League games this season, but has been restricted to two appearances in the Carabao Cup since David Raya’s arrival on loan from Brentford.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is expected to restore Ramsdale to the side against Brentford on Saturday as Premier League rules prevent Raya from facing his parent club.

Aaron Ramsdale
Arsenal goalkeepers Aaron Ramsdale (left) and David Raya prior to the Premier League match against Tottenham at the Emirates Stadium (Nick Potts/PA)

“If Aaron goes in at the weekend, then he’s left out for the next game, then we know who Mikel’s number one is,” Seaman told BBC Radio Five Live.

“It’s not good for Aaron. He’s a top-class goalkeeper, there’s no doubt about that.

“Aaron’s too good to be a number two, that is for sure.”

Seaman believes not playing regularly for Arsenal will affect Ramsdale’s chances of becoming England’s number one ahead of the European Championships, but feels a transfer is not on the cards.

David Seaman
David Seaman made over 550 appearances for Arsenal (Phil Noble/PA)

“I think January will be a bit too soon [for a move away],” he added. “It’s the game after this weekend, that’s where we will find a lot of answers.

“From what Mikel was saying when he brought Raya in, when he talked about rotating goalkeepers in games, which I still found a bit bizarre, we’ll have to wait and see after this game.”

Ramsdale’s father recently criticised Arteta for not telling his son why he has been dropped in favour of Raya.

“Aaron’s lost that smile at this moment in time and it is difficult,” Nick Ramsdale told The Highbury Corner podcast. “It really is difficult to see him there and we all keep saying ‘you need to keep smiling’.”