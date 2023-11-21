Paul McCallum at the double to earn Eastleigh victory over Boreham Wood

Paul McCallum scored a brace to earn Eastleigh a 2-1 victory against Boreham Wood in the National League.

Eastleigh opened the scoring in the 14th minute when Enzio Boldewijn picked out McCallum with a cutback and he curled into the top corner.

Boreham Wood were not behind for long as Tyrone Marsh smashed in via the underside of the crossbar four minutes later.

The home side regained their advantage two minutes into the second half when McCallum nodded in from a corner and they held on to record back-to-back home wins.