Celtic fined 29,000 euros for fan incidents during draw against Atletico Madrid

Celtic have continued to incur the wrath of UEFA after being fined 29,000 euros (£25,224) for incidents involving their supporters at last month’s Champions League draw at home to Atletico Madrid.

Following a night when fans defied the club’s pleas not to bring flags or banners relating to the war in the Middle East, the Hoops were fined 17,500 euros (£15,222) for displaying “a provocative message of an offensive nature”.

Celtic were also fined 8,000 euros (£6,960) for their supporters blocking public passageways and 3,500 euros (£3,044) for the lighting of fireworks.

Both clubs were fined in the wake of Celtic v Atletico Madrid (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Atletico were also sanctioned for issues surrounding the 2-2 draw in Glasgow on 25 October.

The Spanish club were fined 3,000 euros (£2,610) for the lighting of fireworks, while they received a warning for the “improper conduct of the team”.

The punishment in the wake of the Atletico showdown represents the third time in three Champions League matches this term that Celtic have been hit with a financial penalty.

The Parkhead club were fined 23,400 euros after fans lit fireworks in the stands ahead of their group opener against Feyenoord in Rotterdam, and then, following their second match at home to Lazio, they had to pay 20,000 euros for offensive banners as well as 3,500 euros for the use of fireworks among their supporters.

Celtic fans’ banners will be vetted before next week’s match at Lazio (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The Hoops – who have been at loggerheads with fans’ group the Green Brigade recently, following a string of disputes and flashpoints – have told supporters travelling to Rome for next Tuesday’s Champions League match against Lazio that all flags, banners and drums must be pre-approved by the Italian club.

A message posted on social media by Celtic’s supporter liaison officer John Paul Taylor on Tuesday read: “We have been advised that, flags, banners & drums require to be pre-approved ahead of Tuesday’s match.

“Fans wishing to take any of these items to the stadium should send an image entitled “Lazio Banner Request” to jptaylor@celticfc.co.uk no later than 5pm Thursday please.”