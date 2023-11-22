Brendan Rodgers will not ‘beg’ players to join Celtic as he plans squad revamp

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Brendan Rodgers will not ‘beg’ players to join Celtic as he plans squad revamp

By Press Association
Brendan Rodgers keen to revamp his Celtic squad (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Brendan Rodgers keen to revamp his Celtic squad (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Brendan Rodgers will not “beg” players to come to Celtic as he looks to streamline his squad while adding quality.

The Hoops boss will use the next two transfer windows to reach a place where he is happy with his group in terms of numbers and ability.

Speaking after the club’s AGM at Celtic Park, the Parkhead manager acknowledged the challenge of attracting quality players to Scottish football but outlined the huge opportunities of playing for Celtic, who are currently eight points clear of Rangers at the top of the cinch Premiership.

“I don’t want to add to the squad, we have a squad of 32 which we need to bring down as well as bring in quality players,” said Rodgers, who will assess Honduras attacker Luis Palma and Canada full-back Alistair Johnston when they return from international duty on Friday ahead of the cinch Premiership game against Motherwell on Saturday.

“But I am fairly comfortable that over the course of these next few windows that the squad both in terms of numbers and quality will look how I want it to.

“There will, naturally, be players who will want to go out and play, players who want to move on and we have to see if the players that are better than what we have are available to bring in. I can’t give you a number but there is always movement.

“It is always the challenge because lots of players will want to play in a more competitive league or more renowned leagues.

“But what Celtic offers here is really unique in terms of the opportunity to come and play for a fanatical fan base, to come and develop as a player, to become a winner, to live in a great city.

“There have been many players and managers, that once they have been here – and sometimes it is only when you are here – get that real sense of that.

“So we will always work hard but we won’t beg players to come.

“This is an incredible club to play for and if you are lucky enough to be able to come here and work and play you will get the sense of that. So that is something that is ongoing.”

While happy with his side’s domestic form this season, Rodgers believes Celtic’s Champions League position – bottom of Group E with one point from four fixtures ahead of their game against Lazio in Rome next Tuesday night – is not a reflection of their performances.

The former Liverpool and Leicester boss, who returned to Celtic Park for a second spell as boss in the summer following the departure of Ange Postecoglou to Tottenham, said: “From the Champions League perspective, I think there is a narrative around, I sense a little bit, the overall start.

“I think the players have been fantastic. If you take away the second half against Atletico Madrid, the players have been very good, the players have been excellent and getting better each performance.

“Very co-ordinated, you see the spirit in the team and in the other games we have been really competitive, even against Feyenoord with nine men.

“So I understand where we are at, it is a level where you have to have quality and experience, but experience also comes from gaining experience.

“But there is no doubt we have to be stronger going forward over the following seasons here, that was one of the big drivers to come back.”