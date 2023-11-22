Katie Taylor out to ‘rectify things’ in rematch with Chantelle Cameron

Katie Taylor is looking forward to “rectifying things” ahead of her highly-anticipated rematch with Chantelle Cameron in Dublin on Saturday night.

The Bray fighter was handed her first-ever professional defeat back in May by a majority decision as Cameron successfully defended her undisputed light-welterweight belts.

The build-up to Saturday’s showdown at the 3Arena saw both fighters take part in a public workout at the Liffey Valley Shopping Centre on Wednesday, where Taylor admitted preparations have felt “very different” ahead of a “must-win fight”.

Taylor suffered her first professional defeat against Cameron (Niall Carson/PA)

She told Matchroom: “I didn’t get things going my way the last time and this is a must-win fight for me, it’s all business this week for me. It’s certainly very different this week than it was the last time, so I’m just excited to step in there.

“I just didn’t feel myself (during the first fight with Cameron), I think everybody who’s watched the fight knew I wasn’t myself on the night. It’s just a bit of a flat performance really, just one of those nights.

“No other fight made sense for me, after that last fight straight away we said we wanted a rematch and thank God I had this opportunity for a rematch now, not every fighter has this opportunity.

“I’m so grateful and have a chance to rectify things on Saturday night, I can’t wait.

Cameron beat Taylor by majority decision in May (Damien Eagers/PA)

“I think when I’m at my best nobody can beat me, that’s it.”

May’s defeat ended Taylor’s perfect record of 22 consecutive victories in the ring as Cameron went the distance across 10 rounds to retain her WBC, WBA, IBF and WBO light-welterweight titles.

The Northampton fighter had expressed a desire to move down to 135lbs and challenge Taylor’s status as undisputed world lightweight champion, but the rematch will stay at 140lbs.

Victory against Taylor moved Cameron to a 18-0 record and she believes she is in a “good place” ahead of Saturday’s bout.

“I’m feeling full of confidence, obviously been there done that in May and now I’m coming back here having had a taste of what it’s all about,” Cameron said.

“I know I’ve put all the work in, done everything that’s been asked of me and I feel I’m stronger than I’ve ever been. I’m in a good place and no matter what happens Saturday night I know I’ve got no excuses, I’m the best version I can be.

“All that changes is Katie’s going to come in desperate to get that revenge and I’m coming in knowing that I can beat her and I beat her not on my best night either.

“I’m coming in there full of confidence knowing it’s going to be a more convincing win for me. The blueprint is there but I’m going to make sure it’s better this time, I didn’t box at my best.”