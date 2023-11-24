Wayne Carlisle expects Rotherham confidence to grow after draw with Leeds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Wayne Carlisle expects Rotherham confidence to grow after draw with Leeds

By Press Association
Rotherham interim manager Wayne Carlisle (Simon Marper/PA)
Rotherham interim manager Wayne Carlisle (Simon Marper/PA)

Rotherham interim manager Wayne Carlisle feels confidence will grow within the squad after his team battled to secure a 1-1 draw with Leeds.

Crysencio Summerville fired Leeds in front early on but Rotherham got level through Hakeem Odoffin and arguably had the better chances to win the game in the second half.

Carlisle, who is in the hotseat following the dismissal of Matt Taylor, said: “The boys worked their socks off.

“I think in the first half, when we look back at it, there will be parts we were disappointed with. But we were more than good enough for a point in the second half.

“The momentum shifted from them being on top, to us getting a foothold in the game in the second half. The goal gave us hope going into the second half.

“It was always going to be a bit sticky for the players because Matt was popular. Once they got some confidence they started going about their business well.”

Leeds stormed ahead on six minutes with Summerville slipped in by Georginio Rutter. He arrowed his strike into the bottom corner beyond Viktor Johansson.

The visitors were launching menacing counter-attacks and one really should have led to a second when Summerville scampered clear and found Glen Kamara who lashed into the side netting.

Rotherham took their first big sniff of a chance in stoppage time at the end of the first half when the ball broke kindly to Odoffin and he duly smashed low into the net.

The Millers’ second half display largely stifled Leeds and almost led to a winner of their own.

It took a tremendous block from Liam Cooper to stop Rotherham going ahead early in the second period when Sam Nombe’s shot looked destined to go in.

Leeds substitute Wilfried Gnonto smashed just off target after being found by Dan James.

Fred Onyedinma had to be denied at the other end by Illan Meslier after breaking clear down the right.

Leeds were denied a late winner through an offside flag when Jaidon Anthony tapped in from close range.

Leeds manager Daniel Farke said: “The first emotion is definitely disappointment. That dominance should normally be enough to win all three points.

“It’s football and we had the chances to bury the game.

“I was very happy with our performance in the first half.

“We enjoyed our dominance a bit too much and we lacked the last few per cent to really bury the game. If you don’t do that it can happen in this league.

“In the last 20 minutes we created more than enough opportunities to win the game.

“Although the major feeling is disappointment. It’s a draw on the road and in this league that is never a bad result.”