Dorking hit back to take a point at AFC Fylde

Dorking produced a late comeback to draw 3-3 against AFC Fylde in the Vanarama National League at Mill Farm Sports Village.

The Coasters, who remain in the relegation zone, are now winless in their last four league games after conceding twice in the final 21 minutes.

Fylde got off to a quick start and were ahead in the third minute thanks to a clinical finish from Nick Haughton.

Dorking were level almost immediately when James McShane reacted quickest to Haydn Hollis’ knockdown and stabbed the ball home.

The hosts were back ahead on the half-hour mark through Luke Charman, before a quick counter-attack was finished by Jon Ustabasi to make it 3-1.

However, Josh Taylor reduced the visitors’ deficit after 69 minutes and McShane earned a share of the spoils with nine minutes remaining.