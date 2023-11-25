Carlisle come from behind to draw with Charlton in front of new owners

Carlisle’s new owners watched on as their team drew 1-1 at home against Charlton.

Castle Sports Group representatives were able to celebrate as Sam Lavelle hauled the hosts level eight minutes after Corey Blackett-Taylor fired the Addicks ahead.

Jordan Gibson went close for Carlisle early on when his shot was smartly saved by Ashley Maynard-Brewer.

The Addicks replied with Scott Fraser forcing home keeper Tomas Holy into an equally impressive stop, before the hosts’ Owen Moxon then fired over after he had met a tidy pass from Gibson.

Carlisle were saved by the woodwork in the 38th minute.

Lloyd Jones played in Blackett-Taylor, but his powerful drive thumped the crossbar.

The Addicks dominated the opening stages of the second period, and they got their reward after 54 minutes when Blackett-Taylor poked home as he darted in to convert Tennai Watson’s low cross.

Blackett-Taylor was denied a second thanks to Holy’s superb save and Carlisle levelled just past the hour-mark when Lavelle drilled home clinically following Jack Armer’s lay-off.