MK Dons win thriller at Salford

Joe Tomlinson notched a brace for MK Dons in an entertaining 4-2 win at Salford.

The visitors took the lead 10 minutes in thanks to Max Dean. Kelly Nmai then levelled before he won a penalty which Ryan Watson converted just before the break.

But two-second half strikes from Tomlinson and a late Ellis Harrison goal downed Salford, who have won just two out of nine league games at home so far this season – losing five.

Dean lashed into the roof of the net to make it six in his last seven.

Nmai cancelled out the opener when he crept in at the back post and met Connor McLennan’s teasing cross with his head.

The lively Nmai was then fouled by Cameron Norman inside the box, and Watson stepped up to put the hosts ahead.

MK Dons were back on level terms through Tomlinson early in the second half before he smashed home a second.

Substitute Harrison wrapped up the points late on with a powerful strike.