Paul Mullin nets hat-trick as Wrexham put six past managerless Morecambe

Paul Mullin’s hat-trick helped Wrexham return to League Two’s automatic promotion places in style by thrashing managerless Morecambe 6-0.

Joel Senior’s own-goal and Mullin’s first put the hosts 2-0 up early on and Jacob Mendy struck 10 minutes before half-time.

Mullin scored twice more after the break and James Jones completed the emphatic win against a side who saw manager Derek Adams leave for Ross County on Monday.

The Dragons took the lead inside five minutes when Senior put Mullin’s dangerous left-wing cross through his own net.

Andy Cannon crossed for Mullin two minutes later and his shot squirmed under Morecambe’s Adam Smith to double the advantage.

Farrend Rawson’s header could have halved the deficit but Arthur Okonkwo was alert.

Wrexham’s third came through Mendy’s fantastic solo effort, cutting in from the right to finish in style, while Elliot Lee later nodded wide and Cannon blazed over.

After half-time Michael Mellon went one-on-one but Okonkwo denied him, before Mullin lashed home his second from the edge of the box.

Mullin completed his hat-trick with a clinical finish as full-time approached, before Jones’s fierce stoppage-time strike completed the rout.