Sport

Blackpool end Portsmouth’s long-unbeaten run with impressive away display

By Press Association
Owen Dale haunted his former team (PA)
Owen Dale haunted his former team (PA)

Owen Dale returned to haunt old club Portsmouth as Blackpool ended the south coast side’s club record 27-game unbeaten Sky Bet League One run with a 4-0 win at Fratton Park.

Former Pompey loanee Dale, Jack Beesley , CJ Hamilton and Albie Morgan scored the goals as 10-man Pompey were knocked off the top of the table by Bolton.

The Seasiders took the lead in the ninth minute as Hamilton crossed for the unmarked Dale to find the net.

Pompey should have equalised midway through the first half but new signing Josh Martin could not beat goalkeeper Dan Grimshaw in a one-on-one situation.

Grimshaw then produced a stunning push out from Marvin Ekpiteta’s sliced attempted clearance a few minutes later.

Blackpool made it two 11 minutes into the second half as Karamoko Dembele’s shot was deflected in by Jake Beesley.

Things got worse for Pompey when skipper Joe Morrell received a second yellow card and was sent off in the 64th minute.

Hamilton got a third 16 minutes from time and substitute Morgan sealed the rout with three minutes remaining.