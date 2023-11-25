Derek Adams secures stalemate with Kilmarnock on return as Ross County boss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Derek Adams secures stalemate with Kilmarnock on return as Ross County boss

By Press Association
Derek Adams drew with Kilmarnock on his return to the Ross County dugout (Richard Sellers/PA)
Derek Adams drew with Kilmarnock on his return to the Ross County dugout (Richard Sellers/PA)

Derek Adams’ third spell in charge of Ross County did not begin as he and chairman Roy MacGregor had hoped following a sudden and unforeseen change of manager.

Malky Mackay’s surprise departure after MacGregor lived up to his reputation of sacking managers at the drop of a hat by once again wielding his axe followed a run of nine matches without a victory.

County in fact had not won since beating Kilmarnock away on September 2 and had slipped to second bottom of the cinch Premiership as a consequence of that dismal run.

But there was no instant bounce from the change in personnel despite the home side carving out a reasonable percentage of chances.

Kilmarnock were twice saved by goal-line clearances in the first half and, had this encounter taken the form of a boxing match, County would have been declared winners on points.

They had the mild satisfaction of improving a place to 10th in the table, a point off bottom spot while Kilmarnock remain in sixth despite not having won away this season.

For all that they had to settle for a single point there were probably enough positives in County’s performance to encourage Adams’ belief that he will be able to preserve the club’s Premiership status after nine years away in England.

Yan Dhanda’s clever runs and willingness to dribble with the ball was a feature of County’s performance. So, too, was their general work ethic and efforts to pressurise the opposition.

But that alone was not enough to end a near three-month wait to return to winning ways, albeit that Kilmarnock were fortunate to survive without conceding.

It took until the 14th minute for the game to open up following a period of careful assessment on the part of both teams.

When it did it was County who bared their teeth first, Ryan Leak forcing a save from William Dennis with a header.

Almost immediately Jack Baldwin played a long ball over the top for Dhanda to run onto and set up James Brown for a shot on goal.

But, with Dennis beaten, Kilmarnock were saved by Joe Wright’s goal-line clearance.

When play swung to the other end, Ross Laidlaw did well to save a deflected shot from Daniel Armstrong before Dennis then denied Dhanda.

Kilmarnock lived dangerously again coming up to half-time when Connor Randall threatened to break the deadlock.

But a second goal-line clearance, this time a header from Stuart Findlay, denied Randall a goal.