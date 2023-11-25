TJ Eyoma’s late equaliser earns Lincoln point against Barnsley

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport

TJ Eyoma’s late equaliser earns Lincoln point against Barnsley

By Press Association
Lincoln took on Barnsley (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Lincoln took on Barnsley (Zac Goodwin/PA)

TJ Eyoma’s struck late to grab his first goal of the season and earn Lincoln a 2-2 draw against Barnsley in manager Michael Skubala’s first home game in charge.

Barry Cotter and John McAtee both scored in the second-half to cancel out Danny Mandroiu’s penalty early on, but Eyoma’s leveller in the 88th minute ensured the spoils were shared.

Lincoln took the lead in the fifth minute when Mandroiu sent Ben Killip the wrong way from the penalty spot after captain Jordan Williams’ clumsy challenge brought down Jack Burroughs in the area.

The hosts came close to doubling their lead in the 18th minute as Jovon Makama capitalised on Mael de Gevigney’s mistimed clearance, but Killip saved well with his feet when one on one.

Barnsley really started to grow into the game thereafter and, although they failed to find a goal in the first-half, they struck twice in the second.

Cotter met McAtee’s cross at the back post in the 68th minute and slotted the ball home to make it two goals in as many games for him.

Confidence was now brimming through the Reds and they took the lead in the 72nd minute, with McAtee scoring from close range from Williams’ cross.

The visitors thought they had done enough to secure all three points, but Eyoma struck two minutes from time after Mandroiu’s corner caused mayhem in the Barnsley area.