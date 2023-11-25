TJ Eyoma’s late equaliser earns Lincoln point against Barnsley

TJ Eyoma’s struck late to grab his first goal of the season and earn Lincoln a 2-2 draw against Barnsley in manager Michael Skubala’s first home game in charge.

Barry Cotter and John McAtee both scored in the second-half to cancel out Danny Mandroiu’s penalty early on, but Eyoma’s leveller in the 88th minute ensured the spoils were shared.

Lincoln took the lead in the fifth minute when Mandroiu sent Ben Killip the wrong way from the penalty spot after captain Jordan Williams’ clumsy challenge brought down Jack Burroughs in the area.

The hosts came close to doubling their lead in the 18th minute as Jovon Makama capitalised on Mael de Gevigney’s mistimed clearance, but Killip saved well with his feet when one on one.

Barnsley really started to grow into the game thereafter and, although they failed to find a goal in the first-half, they struck twice in the second.

Cotter met McAtee’s cross at the back post in the 68th minute and slotted the ball home to make it two goals in as many games for him.

Confidence was now brimming through the Reds and they took the lead in the 72nd minute, with McAtee scoring from close range from Williams’ cross.

The visitors thought they had done enough to secure all three points, but Eyoma struck two minutes from time after Mandroiu’s corner caused mayhem in the Barnsley area.