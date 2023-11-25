Lewis Wing rocks former club as Reading overcome Wycombe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lewis Wing rocks former club as Reading overcome Wycombe

By Press Association
Lewis Wing scored the winner for Reading against former club Wycombe (John Walton/PA)
Lewis Wing scored against his former club to hand struggling Reading a vital 2-1 win against Wycombe at Adams Park.

Sam Smith put the visitors ahead in the first half but Killian Phillips equalised almost immediately.

Wing’s deflected effort after 41 minutes won the day for the crisis-hit visitors, ending a run of nine League One matches without a victory.

The Royals lost Southampton loanee Dom Ballard to injury after 29 minutes, with the attacker carried off on a stretcher.

Moments later, Reading scored the opener as Smith got a slight touch on Femi Azeez’s cross to flick the ball past Max Stryjek.

Wycombe equalised on their next attack. David Wheeler touched the ball back to Phillips, who eluded a Reading defender before curling a fine strike past David Button.

But Reading regained the lead when Wing’s shot took a big deflection off defender Ryan Tafazolli.

Wheeler hit the post for Wycombe just after the break but the hosts struggled to create chances thereafter as Reading held on for a first away league win in more than a year.