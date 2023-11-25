Rampant Bromley score four on the road at Hartlepool

A brace from Michael Cheek helped Bromley return to winning ways in the Vanarama National League with a 4-1 victory at Hartlepool.

High-flying Bromley had let a two-goal lead slip to lose at home to Aldershot in midweek, but Andy Woodman watched his promotional hopefuls bounce back in style on the road.

Cheek opened the scoring after five minutes when he fired into the bottom corner after a fine team move and it was 2-0 four minutes before half-time when the forward rifled home after a corner.

Emmanuel Dieseruvwe reduced the deficit in the 52nd-minute with a header from Nicky Featherstone’s corner, but Ben Krauhaus restored Bromley’s two-goal advantage soon after with an excellent finish after Louis Dennis’ pass.

Olufela Olomola wrapped up a superb away win for Bromley with a fourth in stoppage-time.