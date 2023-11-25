Harry Cardwell gets back among the goals to earn Southend a draw at Gateshead

Harry Cardwell ended his six-game goal drought to earn Southend a battling point at Gateshead with a 1-1 draw in the Vanarama National League.

Cardwell had reached double figures in quick time for Kevin Maher’s side this season, but failed to find the net since October 7 ahead of the clash in the north-east.

Promotion hopefuls Gateshead made a strong start and took the lead when Stephen Wearne grabbed his 10th goal of the season with a fine strike after 14 minutes.

It remained 1-0 until half-time before both teams hit the woodwork after the break with Jack Wood firing against the crossbar for Southend and Jordan Hunter hitting the post for the hosts.

A second goal of the game did eventually arrive with 15 minutes left when Gus Scott-Morriss had an effort saved by Archie Mair but Cardwell was on hand to slot home the rebound for his 12th goal of the campaign.