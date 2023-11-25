Late leveller earns Huddersfield draw with Southampton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Late leveller earns Huddersfield draw with Southampton

By Press Association
Ben Jackson earned a point for Huddersfield (Richard Sellers/PA)
Ben Jackson’s 87th-minute equaliser cancelled out Adam Armstrong’s first-half opener to earn Huddersfield a 1-1 draw at home to Southampton.

The first half was largely lacking in quality and entertainment, but Southampton squeezed ahead in added time thanks to Adam Armstrong’s 10th goal of the season.

But the visitors could not hold out as Jackson’s late leveller rescued battling Huddersfield.

The hosts’ game plan to shut out Southampton from minute one was clear, with the majority of the first period being played in the Terriers’ half.

Despite having 11 men behind the ball for the majority of the first half, Town still had opportunities to work the goalkeeper but ultimately lacked quality.

Multiple counter-attacks broke down due to poor decision-making from the Huddersfield attack which laid bear the gulf in quality between the two sides.

Aside from the goal, Saints’ best opportunity came from Stuart Armstrong, whose strike from 20 yards crashed against the left post.

It was one of a succession of chances, with a Kyle Walker-Peters opportunity deflected away for a corner moments later.

The hosts looked like they would hold on to regroup at half-time but conceded just before the whistle.

A cross from Stuart Armstrong was won at the near post by Adam Armstrong, who slotted the ball across goal and into the far corner.

Huddersfield knew they had to commit more men forward and it almost paid off after the restart.

A cross from Sorba Thomas missed every Southampton player in the box and eventually went out.

The Terriers looked up for the fight and switched to a back four, providing more cover which allowed their attacking players to take more risks.

Josh Koroma’s audacious attempt in the area tested Gavin Bazuna for the first time, but he stood tall and collected it.

The away support was clearly the loudest, but that did not put off Huddersfield as they continued to look the more likely to score.

The perfect chance for a leveller came after 68 minutes. A ball over the top found Thomas alone in the area, but he opted for a diving header which went wide of the target.

With just one goal in it, Southampton boss Russell Martin, watching on from the stands as he served a ban, knew his side could not relax.

The test for them was to prove they could hold on and pick up three points against a team that made things far from easy.

And it was a test they failed as, with just minutes of normal time to go, Jackson’s ball into the area from the right flank evaded everyone and found the back of the net to make it 1-1.

It secured a well-earned point for Darren Moore’s side after an impressive second-half performance.