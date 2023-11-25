High-flying Crewe maintain hot streak with late victory against Doncaster

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
High-flying Crewe maintain hot streak with late victory against Doncaster

By Press Association
Luke Offord scored Crewe’s equaliser in a 3-2 victory over Doncaster (Simon Marper/PA Images)
Luke Offord scored Crewe’s equaliser in a 3-2 victory over Doncaster (Simon Marper/PA Images)

Connor O’Riordan grabbed a stoppage-time winner as Crewe edged Doncaster 3-2 in an end-to-end contest.

Joe Ironside’s second-half header appeared to have earned Grant McCann’s side a share of the spoils at Gresty Road before O’Riordan grabbed his second of the game as the high-flying Railwaymen made it five wins from their last six outings.

James Maxwell headed over a great early chance for Rovers from a Zain Westbrooke ball across the box.

Mo Faal caused Crewe problems with his direct running and it was the big striker who handed Rovers a 16th-minute lead. A neat passing move ended with Ironside playing the ball to Faal who blasted past Harvey Davies.

Rovers keeper then Louis Jones preserved the lead by pushing away Aaron Rowe’s angled drive.

But Jones was unable to keep out Luke Offord’s 29th-minute leveller with the Crewe skipper sent clear inside the box from Rowe’s pass and then hitting a fierce effort through the keeper’s hands.

Shilow Tracey’s rising drive from 20-yard was kept out by Jones, and Mickey Demetriou headed a set-piece just wide as Crewe started to threaten.

And the hosts were ahead just before the break (44) when O’Riordan made the most of a ricochet off a Doncaster defender from Demetriou’s long throw and drove the ball in from a  tight angle.

Ironside levelled after the break (57), with the frontman’s glancing header finding the top corner after Maxwell hit a cross over from the left flank.

Ben Close narrowly missed the bottom corner with a volley, but a last-ditch touch diverted Courtney Baker-Richardson’s effort for Crewe around the post in the closing minutes before O’Riordan fired in from close range (90+2) after Rio Adebisi hit a cross to the near post.